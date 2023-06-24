Shelby County business helping family of 3-year-old boy who died as father faces murder charges

People in Sidney have a plan to help the family of a three-year-old boy who died.

>>PHOTOS: Shelby County business helping family of 3-year-old boy who died as father faces murder charges

News Center 7 previously reported the death of Avian Freeman.

Police said he had internal and external injuries and they arrested his father.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis says there is a lot of support for Avian’s family.

There is not much to say to comfort someone who has lost a child. But a Shelby County man wants Avian Freeman’s family to know the community is thinking of him.

>>RELATED: ‘He loved everyone;’ Family remembers Sidney 3-year-old who died as father faces murder charges

“He was a good kid, for sure,” said Jacob Proffitt, Co-owner of Infinite Details.

Lewis says it is a tough time right now for those who knew little Avian.

“It’s something I never expected to happen,” said Proffitt.

He got to know Avian when his girlfriend, Karyssa, used to babysit him.

“He was always laughing. He enjoyed being around me and Karyssa,” Proffitt told Lewis. “He was like a whole different type of unique baby.”

>>RELATED: Bond set for Sidney man charged with murder after death of 3-year-old boy

He said Avian loved being around people and was just fun to be around.

“The moment we heard about it, I was in shock,” said Proffitt.

Lewis said since Avian’s family is going through a lot, Proffitt wanted to help.

>>PHOTOS: ‘He loved everyone;’ Family remembers Sidney 3-year-old who died as father faces murder charges

He co-owns Infinite Details in Anna. They clean and polish vehicles.

For every detailing job they get, they’re going to take $50 and $100 from every polishing job and donate that to Avian’s family.

“I wanted to help them out just because I really feel bad,” said Proffitt.

He lives in Sidney and does not want something like this to define the city.

“We kind of wanted to be like, show like, there’s more people in the community that can help with this and show Sidney is more than just, I mean, the bad rep that Sidney has,” he explained. “I mean, there’s good people in Sidney.”

>>Sidney man arrested, charged in 3-year-old boy’s death

Lewis says people can call Proffitt’s shop at 937-658-4255.

They can also go to their Facebook and make an appointment. For more information, visit this website.

Avian’s family will have a private service for him, according to his obituary.

Photo credit to Jacob Proffitt

Photo from: Brandon Lewis/Staff

Photo credit to Freeman family

Photo credit to Freeman family

Photo credit to Freeman family

Photo credit to Freeman family

Photo credit to Freeman family

Photo credit to Freeman family

Photo credit to Freeman family