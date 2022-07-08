Shelby County Clerk’s Office employee indicted on misconduct charge, officials say

A Shelby County Clerk’s Office employee has been indicted on a charge of misconduct.

Erica Askew, 38, was charged with one count of official misconduct, a felony, records show.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, her case is being investigated by the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

Askew was released from jail on her own recognizance.





Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:









**



