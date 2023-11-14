Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert says Millington office closed due fiber optic cut

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert discusses the issues surrounding a nonprofit group's aid being asked to leave a Downtown Memphis DMV branch this week. The group helps people overcome financial barriers to obtaining a government-issued ID.

Shelby County Clerk's Office in Millington had to close Tuesday due to an optic fiber being cut, according to Clerk Wanda Halbert.

In email from the County IT department said that Ritter Communications and AT&T are working to restore internet services to "several locations," according to a copy of the email Halbert provided to The Commercial Appeal.

"There appears to be internet challenges quite a bit and they are usually on it but there are times the outages are longer than normal," Halbert said in an email.

Customers who were at the location waited until the office decided to send employees to other locations, according to Halbert.

According to the Clerk's Facebook page, the Millington office has experienced multiple internet service outages over the last few months. Just last week, Halbert posted that the Millington Office had experienced a fiber outage.

The Shelby County Information Technology Services declined to comment on the internet outage.

Brooke Muckerman covers Shelby County Government for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached at (901) 484-6225, Brooke.Muckerman@commercialappeal.com and followed on X @BrookeMuckerman.

