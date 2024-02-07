Shelby County corrections deputy charged after allegedly having sex with inmate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An employee with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was charged Tuesday after allegedly having sex with an inmate at the Shelby County Jail.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they received a complaint on December 20, 2023 regarding a corrections deputy allegedly having sex with an inmate at the jail.

Corrections Deputy Akira Jones was identified as the suspect during an investigation launched by the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said Jones was immediately placed on administrative leave.

Correction deputy accused of misconduct with inmate

The sheriff’s office said they notified the district attorney’s office and investigators worked to bring the case before a grand jury.

Jones was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual conduct of prisoners. She is on administrative leave without pay.

“The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office instructs all personnel, at hire and at in-service, that sexual contact between an officer and detainee is a criminal act that will lead to prosecution and termination. It is forbidden by law and policy. The SCSO will not tolerate the misconduct of any employee and will continue to hold our employees accountable to the highest ethical standards to ensure our public’s trust,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.