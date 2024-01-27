Shelby County Deputy hurt after being hit by teen in stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old accused of slamming into a Shelby County deputy’s cruiser in a stolen car is facing several charges, including reckless driving and evading arrest.

The SCSO said Jarvis Thomas was spotted in the stolen black Nissan Maxima on Shelby Drive Thursday afternoon. A deputy said Thomas was driving erratically, and he lost sight of the vehicle but saw it again at the intersection of Crump Road and Running Brook Circle.

ORIGINAL STORY: Suspected car thief strikes deputy in Hickory Hill

Investigators said Thomas intentionally pulled in front of the deputy while going through the intersection, causing the two vehicles to collide. They said the deputy’s SUV hit the driver’s side of the Maxima before running into a tree.

Deputies said Thomas bailed out of the Maxima but was caught a few minutes later in a nearby neighborhood. They said Thomas gave them a false name, and they found a loaded gun inside the stolen car.

The deputy involved in the crash was treated for injuries to his left arm, left knee, and ankle.

Thomas was also charged with theft of property, using false identification, and failure to report a vehicle accident.

Court records show Thomas was arrested in December after he allegedly ran from Memphis police in another stolen Nissan Maxima. He was charged with theft, reckless driving, evading arrest in an automobile, and driving without a license.

At the time, detectives said they were familiar with Thomas from previous auto theft arrests.

Thomas is being held on a $65,000 bond and is scheduled to go before the judge on the new charges on Monday.

