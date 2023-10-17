Shelby County deputy who shot Jarveon Hudspeth will not face criminal charges, DA says

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputy who shot Jarveon Hudspeth in June will not face criminal charges, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said Tuesday morning.

Hudspeth was shot and killed during a traffic stop on June 24, after a deputy jumped into the car as Hudspeth accelerated from the scene.

"It is still not clear to us what the reason was for the traffic stop," Mulroy said Tuesday. "What is clear is that Mr. Hudspeth, when he's outside the vehicle talking with the deputy, had been instructed by the deputy not to reenter his vehicle. He nonetheless did so and started to drive away."

As Hudspeth drove away, Mulroy said it appeared that Hudspeth kicked the deputy from the car, which eventually resulted in the deputy falling out of the car. The deputy was taken to the hospital in critical condition and has since been released, but Justice Review Unit Chief Lorna McClusky — a unit which reviews all police shootings — said it is not clear if the deputy will fully recover.

"No, I don't [know the deputy's current status]," McClusky said Tuesday. "I know that he's been released from the hospital. I know that it will be a long period of recuperation. Whether or not he'll fully recover, I do not know that for sure."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Though the deputy was not charged, Mulroy said this was "another instance" of a law enforcement officer placing themselves in danger.

"We will say, and our declination letter does say, that the decision of the deputy to jump into the vehicle at that point was unusual," he said. "Had he backed away, deadly force would not have been necessary. This is another instance of what we have sometimes seen as we review these cases, where officers take actions that place themselves in danger and then there is a need — tragically — for the use of deadly force."

What the video footage shows

The Shelby County District Attorney's Office released body camera and car camera footage of the incident in late August, part of the office's latest practice to quickly release video in fatal police shootings. The footage released also included a brief video from a Ring doorbell camera.

The video showed Hudspeth being pulled over by a deputy, but did not show the reason for the stop. The deputy does not tell Hudspeth why he was pulled over but asks for him to exit the car.

While the two are speaking outside the cars, the deputy asks Hudspeth if he "had anything in his car" to which Hudspeth said no. The deputy then asked Hudspeth to get out of the car, telling him not to "reach for anything" as he starts to get out. After Hudspeth is out of the car, he tells the deputy, "the only thing I have in there is my firearm."

After telling Hudspeth to stay out of the car, the deputy then hands something to Hudspeth who goes to the driver's side and sits down, despite the deputy saying not to. At one point, Hudspeth can be heard saying, "just let me go," to the deputy.

Then the car drives away, with the deputy holding on.

More: 'Get out of our silos.' Memphis, Shelby Co., state officials meet for crime summit

Hudspeth, according to his family's attorney Ben Crump, was shot through his lungs and heart. That detail was part of his legal investigation's independent autopsy, which was similar to ones conducted after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer and after Tyre Nichols was beaten by Memphis police officers.

"A trained police officer jumped into the car with both feet on a routine traffic stop, created a life or death situation and shoots a 21-year-old Black male in his lungs, and the bullet traveled through his heart," Crump said at a press conference the day after video was released. "And we're saying that's good policing? How is that good policing?"

No civil lawsuit has been filed on behalf of the family as of Tuesday.

Crump currently represents four Memphis-area families who had relatives who died after interactions with law enforcement. Those families include the family of Courtney Ross, the 19-year-old who died in Memphis police custody, the family of Gershun Freeman, who died after being restrained by corrections officers in the Shelby County Jail, and most prominently, Crump represents Nichols' family in a $550 million civil action against the City of Memphis.

Lucas Finton is a criminal justice reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: DA: SCSO deputy who fatally shot Jarveon Hudspeth will not face charges