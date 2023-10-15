Shelby County deputy and wife found dead in alleged murder-suicide

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WREG) — The deaths of a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy and his wife are being investigated as a murder-suicide after their bodies were discovered at their home, according to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.

The bodies of Deputy Anthonie Lee and his wife, Sharon Lee, were discovered inside a truck on the couple’s property Saturday night.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Officials with the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call from Sharon between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday. In the call, she claimed that her husband, Anthonie, had pulled a gun on her.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

When deputies arrived on the scene, they reportedly found Anthonie shot once and Sharon shot multiple times. Both were pronounced dead upon arrival.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Haywood County authorities said they will be investigating the case as a murder-suicide.

No additional details have been released about this incident

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.