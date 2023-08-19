Shelby County Friday night football

TechCrunch

A short moment later, without even moving or opening his mouth, the reply came back via a text message: “You had an Americano.” This wasn’t how I’d expected to spend a Friday afternoon in the city, but here I was, sitting in the offices of enterprise language translation services startup Unbabel, opposite founder and CEO Vasco Pedro, testing what appeared to be a brain-to-computer interface. Now, as a startup with $90 million in VC funding, annual revenues of around $50 million and having survived the pandemic, Unbabel is doing well enough to explore these projects.