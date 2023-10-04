Shelby County Jail to host Inside Circle program promoting healing among inmates

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that it will be partnering with a nonprofit organization to help combat the rise in violent crimes among current offenders. Sheriff Floyd Bonner said that the program with Inside Circle is an effort to reduce both recidivism and violent crime in the community and will take place inside the Shelby County Jail.

"It is about critical thinking, stages of personal accountability, violence intervention as well as mental and emotional wellbeing," Bonner said.

The program, which promotes communication as well as spiritual and emotional healing, was announced the day before the Memphis mayoral election, in which Bonner is a frontrunner.

Dr. James McLeary, former CEO and Founding Council Member of Inside Circle, said that formerly incarcerated individuals will run the program inside the jails. The program will have 10 pre-trial detainees from 201 Poplar in it and will be the first time the program will be held in a pre-trial facility.

"And I don't have to tell you, you know what's going on here in Memphis and other places in the United States," McLeary said. "Our main strategy is to work with the influencers and the shot callers because that way, violence, the reduction of violence and aggression, it rolls downhill."

The program will also be in conjunction with Al Lewis and his Inward Journey facilitators.

Bonner also addressed the apparent suicide that happened inside 201 Poplar early Wednesday morning. Bonner said that mental health programs have experienced funding cuts nationwide and that Memphis is no different.

"We need more mental health facilities, I've gone to the state and got additional beds for detainees," Bonner said.

Bonner added that SCSO just received an over $2.6 million grant to address mental health from the Shelby County Commission, but that ultimately jail is not a place for those suffering from mental illness.

"Hopefully these detainees that have mental health issues will be identified and then have somewhere to go instead of jail," Bonner said. "You know, jail is just not a place for someone that is dealing with mental health issues."

McLeary also added that through the Inside Circle program, they have had experiences with inmates who were contemplating suicide before the four-day "circle" began. By the end of the program, the inmate said they had a "renewed sense of purpose."

"He went on from that maximum security prison to a lower-level maximum security prison," McLeary said.

Inside Circle's program inside a California prison had over 500 inmates participate and saw an 83% reduction in serious disciplinary infractions in 18 months. After three years of the program in California, 65% of participants had their custody levels reduced.

Brooke Muckerman covers Shelby County Government for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached at 901-484-6225, Brooke.Muckerman@commercialappeal.com and followed on X/Twitter @BrookeMuckerman.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Shelby Co. Sheriff's Office, Inside Circle to partner at Shelby County Jail