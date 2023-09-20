Shelby County Jail officers charged with second degree murder in Gershun Freeman death

Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk has made nine indictments against deputies of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner announced Wednesday.

According to court records, two of those corrections officers were charged with second-degree murder in connection with the October death of Gershun Freeman in the Shelby County Jail, commonly known as 201 Poplar.

In a hastily called news conference Wednesday night, Bonner blasted the indictments, saying the investigation was political and that he had requested it be reassigned from Funk.

“Let me be clear, no actions by any Shelby County Sheriff’s Office employee caused Mr. Freeman’s death,” Bonner said.

According to court records, a grand jury made the indictments Tuesday, with warrants issued Wednesday.

Two corrections officers, Stevon Jones and Courtney Parham, were charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault while acting in concert with others. Jones was also charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Attorney Ben Crump raises a fist and says “justice for Gershun Freeman” while the Freeman family and the parents of Tyre Nichols stand next to him to address Freeman’s death while in custody at Shelby County Jail outside of the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center in Memphis, Tenn., on March 17, 2023.

At least four other corrections officers were charged with aggravated assault resulting in the death of another, according to court records. The Commercial Appeal is working to confirm further charges.

Bonner, who is currently running for mayor of Memphis, said the officers are on paid leave and that he will “be the first to share” any fundraising opportunities for their legal costs.

Video released by the Nashville District Attorney's Office in March showed the corrections officers punching, kicking, pepper spraying and eventually kneeling on Freeman's upper back.

The Nashville DA's office was called to run the investigation by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy as an independent prosecutor.

The corrections officers, all of whom are employees of the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, had not been previously identified.

Security footage that was released in March showed officers handing out boxed meals to inmates. When they reached Freeman's cell, he ran out and appeared to grab at an officer. SCSO said Freeman bit one of the corrections officers when he ran out.

Officers wrestle the 33-year-old to the ground and begin to punch and kick Freeman, who is just out of the frame of the camera.

He gets up and is met by more officers. In total, 10 officers can be seen in the cell block attempting to restrain Freeman. One officer can be seen hitting Freeman with what appeared to be a canister of pepper spray.

He begins running through various hallways, with corrections officers being grabbed and others being pulled away from Freeman by other officers.

The camera ultimately shifts to Freeman running up escalators with three jail staffers following him. The next angle showed an officer pushing Freeman against a wall, and Freeman appeared to swing at him.

Two more arrived and held him to the ground, attempting to handcuff him after a few punches. More officers arrive as Freeman is handcuffed, and face down on the ground.

Freeman eventually began to move again, and one officer appeared to place his knee on Freeman's upper back. The officer kept his knee there for almost six minutes before Freeman was lifted up.

A screenshot from surveillance footage at 201 Poplar shows two correctional officers kneeling on Gershun Freeman's back. One officer would keep his knee on Freeman's back for almost six minutes.

A dark red substance was left on the floor where his body was.

Freeman, at this point, appears to be limp as officers lift him by his wrists. He is set down, and his head falls forward between his knees.

Medical employees arrived two and a half minutes later.

A narrative summary of Freeman's autopsy said he collapsed after a "physical altercation with corrections officers." According to that report, he was restrained, had a cardiac arrest and was given CPR before being pronounced dead.

The autopsy report listed his cause of death as an exacerbation of a heart disease due to the physical altercation and being subdued by the officers.

Kimberly Freeman and George Burke, the parents of Gershun Freeman, who died after Shelby County corrections officers pepper sprayed him, hit him and kneeled on his back for multiple minutes, listen to the names being read off of people who died within Shelby County jail during a vigil for Jarveon Hudspeth, who was shot and killed by a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy, and all the people who died within the jail as they stand above a sign listing their son’s name among those who died in custody on Friday, August 25, 2023.

His manner of death was listed as homicide, although that "is not meant to definitively indicate criminal intent," the autopsy said.

According to the autopsy, Freeman had a history of psychosis, which was considered a possible contributory cause of his death. He was also healing from a stab wound in his back at the time of his death.

Freeman was arrested on Oct. 1, 2022, after he was accused of attacking, threatening and kidnapping his girlfriend. The kidnapping charge came from the woman telling investigators that Freeman forced her into a car at his home and then drove her to another location, where she was set free.

Memphis attorney Jake Brown, and civil rights attorney Ben Crump, have filed a lawsuit against Shelby County, naming Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner and Chief Jailer Kirk Fields in the lawsuit.

Lucas Finton is a criminal justice reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

