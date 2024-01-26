Shelby County jailer injured after inmate allegedly pulled makeshift knife, stabbed him

Shelby Count Justice Center can be seen here at 201 Poplar Avenue on August 14, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn.

A Shelby County deputy jailer was stabbed and cut by an inmate at the Shelby County Jail, commonly called 201 Poplar, Monday, according to court records.

According to an affidavit for the incident, Adrian Maclin, 28, stabbed the deputy jailer, identified as Officer B. Speights, while he was passing out food trays on the fourth floor of the jail.

"Officer Speights gave directives for all inmates to enter their cells for distribution of trays," the affidavit read. "Adrian Maclin, an inmate in the Shelby County Jail housed in 4th Floor M Pod, refused the order and began walking towards Officer Speights in an aggressive manner."

The affidavit said that Speights told Maclin to go into his cell when Maclin "pulled a sharpened piece of metal" from his waistband and told Speights, "I got somethin' for you."

"Officer Speights sprayed Maclin with a chemical agent, which had no effect," the affidavit continued. "Maclin began striking Officer Speights with the sharpened metal object, swinging it in a slashing/stabbing motion with his right hand. He struck Officer Maclin in the left shoulder area multiple times. During the attack, Officer Speights fell attempting to fight Maclin off. Maclin told Officer Speights, 'I'm gonna kill you.'"

According to the affidavit, Speights suffered puncture wounds to his upper left arm.

Two other deputy jailers, identified as Officer J. Williams and Officer Y. Lee, came into M Pod to help Speights, the affidavit said. The two told Maclin to drop the shank, but the affidavit said he refused to do so, and "swung the weapon at Officers Williams and Lee."

The two sprayed Maclin with a chemical irritant again, and, as more officers came to help, the affidavit says Maclin "threw the weapon into an unoccupied cell."

According to the affidavit, the whole incident was captured on video.

Maclin was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and possessing contraband in a penal facility for the attack. He was being held at the jail for three counts of aggravated assault dating back to August 2023, along with two different counts of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

He was being held on a $25,000 bail for his previous offenses. Bail was set at $600,000 after the alleged attack on the deputy jailer.

Lucas Finton is a criminal justice reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com, or (901)208-3922, and followed on X, formerly known as Twitter, @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Shelby County jailer allegedly stabbed by inmate with sharpened metal piece