Shelby County judge considering trying ex-MPD officers separately in Tyre Nichols case

Rodney Wells and RowVaughn Wells, the parents of Tyre Nichols, listen as a photo of their son looks on behind them during a press conference held by civil rights attorney Ben Crump after the Department of Justice announced that an indictment is pending in federal court for the five now-former Memphis police officers involved in the Tyre Nichols case at Mississippi Boulevard Baptist Church in Memphis, Tenn., on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Three now-former officers with the Memphis Police Department argued that their criminal cases in Shelby County Criminal Court connected to the death of Tyre Nichols should be tried separately from the rest of the officers. Shelby County Criminal Court Judge James Jones Jr. is set to rule on the motions to sever by Oct. 5.

The former officers — Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith — had attorneys argue that they were less culpable than the other two officers involved in the beating, and said that being tried together could cause jurors to group the actions of other officers alongside one another.

Martin Zummach, who is representing Smith, said that he was sure the jury would look at the officers requesting to have separate trials as officers "doing their jobs," adding that the Shelby County District Attorney's Office's characterization that Smith and Bean were holding Nichols' arms so he could continuously be hit was "not true."

The prosecution, led by Deputy District Attorney Paul Hagerman, said the arguments made by the attorneys Friday afternoon acted more as closing statements that would be made at trial instead of relating to the question of severing the cases.

"This isn't really that different from many, many other cases where there are multiple defendants tried together, and it's particularly appropriate where all of the defendants were at the same scene, at the same time, in the same incident," Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said after the hearing. "There's a series of factors that courts look at, and none of them militate in favor of severance in this case. A lot of the argument that you heard from defense counsel today, as Mr. Hagerman accurately pointed out [in court], was not quite relevant to the discrete issue of severance — it was closing arguments."

Moving forward to trial

Jones Jr. is hoping to set a trial date the next time all of the former officers are in court on Nov. 6. Though hoping to get the case to trial soon, prosecutors could not say exactly when it would start.

"I think Judge Jones is hard working and he's going to set it as soon as he can," Hagerman said. "There's still a lot that has to be done, but we really won't know until it gets closer to November as far as what an actual trial date would be."

Hagerman acknowledged that there were questions over whether the federal indictment, which was handed down Tuesday, would change the timeline for the state case going to trial. He said they will be going "full speed ahead."

"We've been coming to court over six or seven months," Hagerman said. "The family has been coming, y'all have been coming. We got six or seven months of work already in and we want to get this thing heading toward a resolution."

Mulroy said that his office is not "in any way, shape or form troubled by or opposed to what the U.S. Department of Justice has done," adding that he welcomes it.

"But, like Mr. Hagerman said, they've got their track and we have ours, and we're moving forward," Mulroy said.

