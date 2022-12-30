Shelby County law enforcement fired shots in 9 incidents in 2022. Here's what we know

Law enforcement agencies in Shelby County fired shots in nine incidents in 2022, including one on Friday morning. Here's what we know about each:

Dec. 30: Memphis Police shot a man while investigating a stolen car report. Police said the man, whose identity was not immediately, struggled with officers over a gun and was injured during the confrontation. The man was listed in critical condition at Regional One Hospital Friday morning.

Dec. 16: A 20-year-old man from Atlanta, Georgia, Jaylin Keshawn McKenzie, died after being shot by a Memphis Police officer. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said McKenzie was killed after firing shots at officers investigating a suspicious vehicle and officers returned fire.

Dec. 9: Memphis Police shot and killed Latoris A. Taylor, 40, in the city's Westwood neighborhood. TBI said Taylor fired shots at police, who were investigating a carjacking the previous day and was struck and killed when police fired back.

Dec. 5: A 39-year-old man died after being shot by Memphis Police, who were investigating a suspicious vehicle complaint at a gas station on Winchester Road. Police said James West, Jr. of Sarah, Mississippi, and officers fired at each other, with West being struck and killed.

Nov. 21: A teenager was shot as police investigated a stolen car complaint in the 2500 block of Peres Avenue. TBI said the 15-year-old got into a car while police were investigating and tried to drive away. Memphis Police said an officer fired at the car, which crashed at Chelsea Avenue and Boxwood Street, less than a mile away. The teen was charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Sept. 24: Collierville Police shot at Keith Houston Jr., 32. Police said Houston was being sought for a shooting and ran over an officer after being confronted. Collierville Police said Houston fled the scene and was later was found at a hotel on Collierville Road.

July 5: Two Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputies shot a man after he hit one of the deputies with his vehicle in Cordova. TBI said the deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 9200 block of Durhamshire Drive around 9 p.m. when they encountered the man, who ran over one of the deputies with his car. TBI said two deputies fired into the car, striking 23-year-old Charlie Gibson.

June 3: Memphis Police shot and killed a man on Interstate 40 during a traffic stop. Police said the man, 44-year-old Ebony Crockett, was being sought for questioning in a killing of a woman earlier that day at an Amazon warehouse in Horn Lake.

April 10: Memphis Police were involved in a shooting outside the Green Room on Beale Street, which resulted in the death of 26-year-old Tacquan Smith. It is unclear if Memphis Police shot anyone during the confrontation. Police at the time said two groups of men leaving The Green Room had a heated exchange that turned into a shoot-out just yards away from a police substation and directly in front of a group of Memphis police officers. Three officers also fired their weapons after being caught in-between the two groups of men. In addition to Smith's death, the shooting also critically injured two people — neither of whom were immediately identified.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Shelby County law enforcement shootings in 2022