Shelby County opens Youth and Family Resource Center in Raleigh

Shelby County has opened the doors to the Youth and Family Resource Center in Raleigh.

The center will serve as a youth assessment center to provide needs assessments and appropriate interventions for juveniles who have come in contact with law enforcement, but before they become involved in the juvenile justice system, according to a release from the Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission.

The center is housed at the old Raleigh branch library building; the county renovated the space.

Planned assessments will include identifying any behavioral health issues, the possible need for trauma counseling, and services to help alleviate other underlying issues that might result in delinquent behavior, the release said.

Approximately 50 percent of all juveniles coming through Juvenile Court on delinquent charges are repeat offenders.

An effective assessment center can serve as a tool to reduce that percentage, with benefits to individual youth and to the community by reducing crime, according to the release.

The University of Memphis will conduct an evaluation of the center as it moves forward.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on June 16.

