Shelby County’s reforms are working. How new bail proposals could send us backwards

Tennessee Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson speaks during a press conference where Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton announced plans to introduce a bill that would amend the state constitution and allow judges to not set bail for a wider variety of violent charges at Memphis City Hall on Friday, January 26, 2024.

A raft of proposals to change Tennessee law on bail are currently moving through the legislature, some of which are a huge step backward.

Some are likely unconstitutional and would wreck a carefully balanced local reform that has proven to work.

Although people are understandably concerned about crime, especially in Shelby County, we need to take the time needed to carefully consider each of these bills that threaten to roll back the reforms currently in place.

In the quest to hold criminals accountable, we have to keep a keen eye for the unintended consequences that could come from amending the state constitution.

This could violate the U.S Constitution and become more harmful for communities than the very violence that we are trying to protect them from. We all recognize that something has to be done, but this isn’t it.

Do not impose unaffordable bail on defendants who can’t pay it

One troubling proposal would ban outright any consideration of the defendant’s finances in setting bail.

A small percentage of people are re-arrested on violent felonies under bail reform. But racial disparities persists in who is jailed pre-trial.

This is very likely unconstitutional: a number of federal court decisions – including two in Tennessee – say the Constitution requires a court to consider a defendant’s ability to pay.

This just makes sense: we shouldn’t treat a father of young children working two minimum-wage jobs the same as we would treat Bill Gates in setting a bail amount.

Banning consideration of a person’s financial condition is problematic on both ends of the wealth spectrum. Because the Tennessee Constitution says everyone is entitled to bail (except in death penalty cases), judges who believe a defendant is a danger to the community will often deliberately set bail at an unaffordable level.

To do that, the judge needs to know about their finances. On the other end, if the judge determines that a defendant is not a danger to the community, then the bail amount should be affordable for that person. Otherwise – often for months and months if not years – someone who has not been convicted of a crime (and who is presumed innocent under the law) needlessly remains in jail, for the sole reason that they could not afford their bail.

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Tennessee Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson listen as Mayor Paul Young speaks during a press conference where Sexton announced plans to introduce a bill that would amend the state constitution and allow judges to not set bail for a wider variety of violent charges at Memphis City Hall on Friday, January 26, 2024.

Imagine two defendants with no criminal background accused of the same crime under the same circumstances, on the same day, in the same town. If we banned financial consideration, bail would be set at a given rate. The wealthy defendant would then easily pay bail and go on with their life for the 18 months or longer it typically takes to resolve the case.

Meanwhile, the poor defendant languishes in jail, irrevocably disrupting his job, his education, his home life, his community, and making it harder for him to earn a lawful living. This does not make us safer; it does the opposite.

Shelby County has a good bail system in place

Here in Shelby County, this problem was rampant. We led the state in the number of people languishing in jail for 18 months or more for the sole reason they couldn’t afford bail.

One in 4 were there for over 500 days; the longer a person was there, the more likely they were to be Black.

In 2022, Shelby fixed the problem with a new bail hearing procedure that is one of the fairest in the nation.

Within 72 hours of arrest, if the defendant is still in custody, he gets a hearing before a judge with a defense lawyer and prosecutor. If the judge thinks the person is likely to reoffend, unaffordable bail will be set. Otherwise, the judge sets bail affordable for that defendant. Notably, Amy Weirich, the Republican DA at the time who cultivated a “tough on crime” reputation, supported this carefully formulated compromise.

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich poses for a portrait Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, outside the Shelby County Justice Center.

And, it works. Shelby County’s practices are not only making the system fairer; they are making our communities safer. In the year since the changes to Shelby County’s bail system have been implemented,data show that fewer people have been arrested for new charges while released on bail.

We need to give these reforms more time to truly realize their benefits to both our criminal justice system and public safety, instead of rashly passing legislation that could leave us dealing with (and paying for) a constitutional challenge.

Don’t let fear dictate bad policy

For the same reasons, another bill currently pending is also likely unconstitutional, definitely bad policy, and would not keep us safe.

It would require minimum bail amounts per offense, regardless of the defendant’s criminal record (or lack thereof), ability to pay, or underlying facts and circumstances.

Bills like this would destroy Shelby County’s carefully worked out compromise right after it has proved itself.

The rhetoric used to support these bills is designed to inflame rather than inform.

It exploits people's justified fears of crime to uphold an outdated and unjust system that disproportionately benefits the wealthy, leaving those with fewer resources to bear the brunt of injustice.

Our Founding Fathers knew better, and Tennessee deserves better.

Sen. London Lamar, D-Memphis, represents District 33 in the Tennessee Senate. Rep. Jesse Chism, D-Memphis, represents District 85 in the Tennessee House of Representatives.

