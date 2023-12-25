Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, Dec. 19-25

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more restaurant scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest Scores:

Los Comales

345 Madison Ave Memphis, TN 38103

Score: 79

Violations include: No consumer advisory on menus; spray bottles not labeled; foods not held at proper temperature; foods not covered in storage in coolers; counters, work stations, and broiler dirty; drawers underneath grill have a foul odor; shelves in walk-in cooler not clean; floors wet near walk-in coolers. See report.

East End Grill

7547 Hwy 64 Memphis, TN 38133

Score: 87

Violations include: Food cooked but not date marked; potato salad is store-bought; no thermometer in top freezer at waitress station; multiple unlabeled food containers; uncovered containers in freezer; scoop handles touching food; dishes stored improperly; since build-up in reach-in freezer; microwave glass plate has food build-up; grease build-up on the side of fryers and grill; missing light bulb under ventilation hood. See report.

IHOP #3292

1106 N. Germantown Rd. Cordova, TN 38016

Score: 87

Violations include: Ice machine has a build-up of residue; multiple food items kept beyond disposal date; employee making food without any hair restraint; food item uncovered in refrigerator; utensil stored on door handle of refrigerator; employee touched refrigerator with glove, then touched food with same glove. See report.

100s

Papa John’s Pizza, 2757 S. Mendenhall Memphis, TN 38115

Side Porch Steakhouse, 5689 Stage Road Memphis, TN 38134

