Shelby County seeks dismissal of Gershun Freeman lawsuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County is seeking dismissal of a lawsuit filed by the wife of Gershun Freeman, who died while in custody at 201 Poplar just over a year ago.

In its push for a dismissal, attorneys for the County argue that as a sovereign government, the County is immune from lawsuits. They also argue that punitive damages are not permitted.

A video released by the Nashville District Attorney’s Office showed Freeman was beaten by jailers before his death.

Video shows moments before inmate’s death at 201 Poplar

Part of the video showed Freeman naked and lunging out of the cell when the cell door opens. One jailer appeared to respond with pepper spray while another jailer appeared to drop a meal try and begin punching Freeman.

Six deputies plead not guilty in Gershun Freeman case

Nine corrections deputies are currently facing charges in Freeman’s death. Two of them were charged with second-degree murder.

Six of the nine deputies pled not guilty to the charges in October.

