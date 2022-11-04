Shelby County sees drop in violent crimes, rise in property crimes in 2022

A drop in violent crimes? That’s good news.

But there is an increase in the rate of property crimes.

The president of the Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission said these numbers are encouraging but the city is still far from where it needs to be.

Murders, rapes and aggravated assaults are the type of crimes that are down this year.

The crime commission reported nearly 13,000 major violent crimes in Shelby County last year at this time compared to just over 12,000 similar crimes through the first nine months of 2022.

“Our police officers, our detectives have worked really hard trying to reduce the violent crime rate. Our citizens, our community has helped us to work hard in reducing the violent crimes. We are seeing that pay off,” said Assistant Chief of Police Services Don Crowe.

The crime commission said not all crimes are down.

There has been an alarming rate of major property crimes across Memphis and Shelby County.

These crimes include burglaries, arson and more than 7,000 stolen vehicles across Shelby County. Pearl Turner is one of the many victims.

“I stopped to get gas. I took out my card. I don’t have to push start, so the key is still in, and I was approached by two guys. You can physically tell they had a weapon,” said Pearl Turner, victim of car theft.

The crime commission numbers show more than a 20-percent increase in major property crimes from January through September.

Just under 30,000 of those crimes last year and more than 35,000 so far this year.

Crowe said Kia and Hyundai vehicles are more likely to be targeted because they’re easier to steal.

He urged drivers to purchase a GPS tracking device to locate your car in case it gets stolen.

“We want everyone to take responsibility for themselves. We certainly ask to not keep your car running no matter what, and don’t leave the key inside the car,” Crowe said.

MPD reminded drivers to stay vigilant, always lock your car and use a steering wheel lock to avoid your car from being stolen.

