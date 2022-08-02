Shelby County sheriff expects no charges in deadly shooting because of ‘Stand Your Ground’ law

The case involving Sunday’s deadly shooting of a man believed to have forced his way into his former girlfriend’s home in Sidney is scheduled to be presented to a Shelby County grand jury this week to determine whether the shooter should be charged.

Sheriff James Frye said he expects the panel to dismiss the case because of Ohio’s new “Stand Your Ground” law that took effect in April 2021.

House Bill 38 repealed the law, which removed a person’s legal duty to attempt to retreat or walk away before firing their gun in public. The law has been updated to keep the “castle doctrine,” which says a person does not have to retreat in their home or vehicle before firing their gun.

News Center 7, by way of an information request, obtained doorbell video footage of James Rayl seconds before he is hit by gunfire when he appears to force his way into the home in the 2900 block of North Kuther Road on July 31.

>> RELATED: Sidney man is shot and killed after breaking into home, sheriff says

Tuesday, News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott reported that in the video, Rayl pounds on the door after he is asked to leave.

In the 911 audio recording of the incident, also obtained by News Center 7 by way of an information request, a woman, presumably Rayl’s former girlfriend, said, “He’s trying the door dad . . . dad . . dad. Is he trying to kill me?”

County sheriff’s investigators said it is at that moment, Rayl broke the front door and began to go inside. He’s hit immediately by three gunshots.

In the same 911 call, the woman is heard to say, " Dad there’s nothing you could have done. You saved my life.”

>> 14-year-old shot and killed by his brother, 17, in accident, police say

A neighbor checked on the wounded Rayl -- when the woman inside refused a dispatcher’s request to do so -- and said he didn’t see Rayl enter the home.

“If he entered the house, why did he shoot through the door?” the neighbor, Jeff Hereford, asked McDermott.

Hereford said he doesn’t agree with his neighbors or the incident report on the shooting, claiming he saw everything as well as Rayl on the ground.

Story continues

Another neighbor, Denesa Goings, told McDermott she believed the woman’s father had every right to fire a weapon.

Sheriff Frye said the county prosecutor’s office is to present the case a grand jury on Thursday.



