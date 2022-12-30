Shelby County Sheriff’s Office seeking person involved in multiple reports of fuel theft

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has taken multiple reports of fuel being stolen from bulk fuel tanks throughout the past couple of weeks, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office social media pages.

Sheriff Frye asks residents to check your tanks regularly and if you have had fuel stolen, please call the Sheriff’s office at 937-498-1111 to report the theft.

These thefts are mainly occurring at night, Frye said.

The detective section is working on possible leads and aggressively seeking the person responsible for the thefts, Frye said.



