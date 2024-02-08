Shelby County Sheriff's Office: 'Unacceptable' that inmate died covered in feces, bed bug bites

The death of Ramon McGhee, a Shelby County Jail inmate who was malnourished and covered in bed bug bites and feces when he died in early January, was "completely unacceptable," the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Thursday evening.

The statement was posted to social media nearly a month after McGhee's death, and a day before notable civil rights attorney Ben Crump was due to host a press conference in Memphis on the topic.

"It is imperative for the community to understand that the death of Ramon McGhee was completely unacceptable," SCSO said in the statement. "Immediate action was taken by alerting the [Tennessee Bureau of Investigation] and the [Shelby County] District Attorney's Office upon his hospital transfer. Unfortunately, directions concerning his cell cleaning and personal hygiene were disregarded, and crucial information was withheld. Those within the Sheriff's Office who neglected their responsibilities regarding this tragic incident are not reflective of our values. This behavior is intolerable, and we are fully dedicated to preventing such tragedies from happening in the future."

The sheriff's office operates the jail facilities, and the office said in the press release that it is currently working to "restructure the security operations team" following retirements among leadership in that division.

"We trust that these adjustments, along with others in the pipeline, will work towards rebuilding public confidence in our agency," SCSO said.

McGhee was found unresponsive in his cell on Jan. 10 and later taken to Methodist University Hospital. He was declared dead two days later.

A source with knowledge of the incident confirmed to The Commercial Appeal that McGhee was malnourished and covered in bed bug bites and feces when he was found. The source agreed to speak with The CA but asked to remain anonymous because they fear retaliation.

McGhee's family has since retained Crump, who called for a federal investigation into the Shelby County Jail.

"We have long been calling out the many abuses at [the] Shelby County Jail and now we have a clearer picture of the true (uninhabitable) nature of that facility," he said. "The time is now for the federal government to strongly intervene to ensure that this jail is reformed from the inside out so that nobody else has to suffer the same fate as Ramon."

Crump also represents the families of Gershun Freeman and Deion Byrd, two men who died while in jail custody.

A family member, who asked not to be named, said McGhee was brain dead when he was examined by medical officials upon arrival.

"He was brain dead when he left 201," the family member said. "He was already brain dead. It was confirmed when they did a nuclear medicine test and found that there was no brain activity. His heart was beating, but there was no brain activity."

That same family member said that when they viewed McGhee's body, the man was "jet black" from the neck down. The family member described McGhee as a light-skinned man. Changing skin tone could reflect bodily harm or natural processes that occur after death. That information would be part of an autopsy report.

Crump is due to hold a press conference Friday at noon, at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, and will talk about McGhee's death.

Lucas Finton is a criminal justice reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com, or (901)208-3922, and followed on X, formerly known as Twitter, @LucasFinton.

