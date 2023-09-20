Shelby man, 57, found competent to stand trial in rape case

A 57-year-old Shelby man charged with rape has been found competent to stand trial.

John Eldridge is charged with eight counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping and one count of domestic violence.

"The multiple counts are from different acts on two separate days," said Teri Burnside, Richland County first assistant prosecutor.

The dates of the alleged crimes are Aug. 3, 2021, and Oct. 31, 2021.

Common Pleas Judge Phil Naumoff held a brief oral evidentiary hearing on competency on Monday afternoon. Burnside and defense attorney James Mayer III stipulated to the findings of a forensic report.

The doctor who did the evaluation ruled that Eldridge was not experiencing a "severe medical disease or defect" at the time of the alleged crimes.

Eldridge's trial is scheduled for Oct. 5, but Burnside said she hopes the two sides can work out a plea agreement.

"I'm pretty confident, especially with the victim," Burnside said. "She is very amenable to that and getting him help."

Mayer asked Naumoff to schedule a final pretrial. The judge scheduled the hearing for Tuesday.

