Shelby man accused of killing near Marion

Police lights

A Shelby man is accused of killing someone in a neighboring county.

Jason Travis Atkins has been charged with murder.

The 45-year-old Shelby man is accused of shooting 68-year-old George Williams of McDowell County.

The incident unfolded around 8 p.m. Monday in McDowell County near Marion.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred in the driveway of a home on Proctors Knob Road.

Investigators responded to a call about the shooting. They arrived to find Williams dead from a gunshot wound.

Atkins was found a short time later in a wooded area near the crime scene, according to a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

Investigators have not released a motive in the case, the circumstances surrounding the crime and how the two might have known each other.

They also would not say if anyone else was there when shots were fired.

The case is still under investigation.

Murder charges are not a common occurrence for the county, according to D'Jan Vallini, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

This is the county agency’s first homicide since January 2021.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Shelby man charged with murder