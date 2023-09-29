Shelby man accused of shooting at deputy, charged with attempted murder

A Shelby man wanted on multiple felony charges, including more than one attempted murder, was arrested in Lexington following a two-hour standoff with law enforcement, according to police.

Antonio Dontre Brooks, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted first degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, discharging a weapon into occupied property, discharging a firearm in an enclosure, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and several charges from a separate incident in Wake County, including assault on a female. He is also facing charges in South Carolina, according to Shelby Police.

Shelby Police Capt. Seth Treadway said Brooks has a long history in Cleveland County and he had absconded on federal probation and then committed a shooting in Shelby on Sept. 2, 2022.

He said Brooks shot a man, but that man did not die. Brooks was charged with attempted murder in the shooting in addition to absconding on federal probation when he then went on to commit a shooting in Gaffney, South Carolina, Treadway said, and he was charged with an additional attempted murder.

Treadway said around on March 29, during a traffic stop, a gunman got out of his car and shot at Shelby Police officer, J.T. Greene. The man fired nine times, hitting Greene’s car but missing him before getting back in the car and speeding away, according to Shelby Police. Treadway said following an investigation, law enforcement determined Brooks was the gunman.

“We had all those warrants on him,” Treadway said.

He said following an investigation and with the help of the U.S. Marshals and Lexington Police Department, they were able to find and arrest Brooks.

“He was brought here, and we served warrants here,” Treadway said.

Brooks is currently being held at the Cleveland County Detention Center on a $1.5 million bond.

Treadway said this isn’t the first time Brooks has been in trouble and in 2016, he was included in a gang roundup conducted by the FBI.

“He did his time and got out,” Treadway said. “It was definitely a good thing to get him locked up. The streets are safer with him in jail.”

In the spring of 2017, 26 Cleveland County residents were part of a gang roundup in a joint operation by the FBI, Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office and Shelby Police, The Star reported in 2017.

Brooks was one of the 26 alleged gang members who were arrested and charged.

Treadway said he's not sure if Brooks will remain or in Cleveland County or be extradited to South Carolina.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Shelby man arrested, charged with attempted murder