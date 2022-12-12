Cop lights

Investigators say that a Shelby man sold drugs that led to a person’s fatal overdose.

The woman suffered a fatal overdose on Oct. 5 at a residence on Bettis Road in Grover. Her death sparked a two-month investigation by the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators conducted interviews, surveillance, undercover operations and direct drug buys to identify a Manfredy Gomez Serpas as a suspect.

According to a press release from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, Serpas sold fentanyl and methamphetamine in the Shelby area and drugs directly to the person who overdosed.

On Tuesday, investigators conducted a traffic stop on Serpas and reportedly seized 1,000 grams, or 2.2 pounds, of methamphetamine. Following that vehicle stop, a search warrant was conducted at his residence on Dodd Street in Shelby where additional drugs were found, the press release said.

Serpas, 40, has been charged with death by distribution, two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to sell and distribute a schedule two controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana.

He is being held in Cleveland County jail on a $300,000 bond.

“The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is determined to aggressively investigate and prosecute every person who disseminates poisonous drug in our community,” read the release from the Sheriff’s Office.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Shelby man charged with death by distribution