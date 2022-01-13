Shelby man convicted of 56 child porn charges sentenced to 20 years in prison

A 25-year-old Shelby man convicted of 56 charges related to child pornography did himself no favors while his case was pending.

Tevin Gomez, in violation of the terms of his pretrial supervision, had numerous internet-accessible devices while he was lobbying for probation, according to Olivia Boyer, Richland County assistant prosecutor.

More: 'Justice has been served': Judge sentences Galion man to two life sentences for sex crimes

Gomez was sentenced last week to 20 years in prison after previously pleading guilty as charged to 52 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

"He continued his behavior even before he was sentenced," said Shelby police Detective Adam Turner, the lead investigator on the case. "He didn't stop his desire to look at this kind of material."

Gomez did so while living in Toledo. The case has been turned over to police there for possible additional charges.

Shelby police opened a case against Gomez in May 2020. The Internet Crimes Against Children task force, based in Cleveland, had discovered Gomez was passing child pornography through a Yahoo internet account.

News Journal subscribers make this coverage possible. Support our work and get a special offer of 6 months for just $1 ($9.99 a month after) at offers.mansfieldnewsjournal.com/specialoffer.

Authorities searched his home in November 2020.

"It was a difficult case because of the subject matter," Turner said. "The more I investigated it, the more disturbing it became.

"He (Gomez) has some serious issues."

More: Former political candidate Winters sentenced to more than 15 years in child porn case

Turner credited Boyer for her handling of the case.

"I can't speak highly enough of her. She does a great job, especially in cases like this," the detective said.

Boyer added that the prosecutor's office takes these cases very seriously because each time such material is shared, the victim is revictimized.

Story continues

In addition to the 20-year sentence, Common Pleas Judge Brent Robinson declared Gomez a Tier II sex offender. Upon his release, he will have to register with the county sheriff where he lives every six months for 25 years.

"I'm ecstatic," Turner said of the sentence. "I was blown away in a good way. It's certainly fitting off of his behavior."

Police found no evidence that Gomez harmed any children physically.

"He's definitely someone who would have continued to reoffend," Turner said. "The preponderance of evidence suggests that his behavior was going to continue, and it was going to escalate."

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

Twitter: @MNJCaudill

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Shelby man sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography