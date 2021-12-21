Conviction

A Shelby man will spend decades in prison followed by a lifetime on the Sex Offender Registry for having sexual exchanges with a teen through a messenger app.

Kenneth Ricky Ingle Jr., 35, of Shelby, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release Thursday in federal court in Asheville.

According to court documents, in August 2020, Ingle used the Kik messenger app to engage in sexually explicit communications with a 14-year-old girl in Florida.

Over the course of their exchanges, Ingle got the girl to send him videos and images of herself depicting sexually explicit conduct.

Ingle was arrested in October 2020 and charged with four counts of using a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct.

He accepted a plea offer earlier this year and was sentenced last week.

U.S. Attorney Dena King credited the FBI in North Carolina, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Robert R. Wells, with the investigation leading to Ingle’s prosecution.

Ingle is in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Asheville as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Shelby man convicted of federal child sex crime