Shelby man pleads guilty to showing child sexual abuse images during podcast

A 22-year-old Shelby man could be sentenced to more than 15 years in prison after pleading guilty Friday to showing child sexual abuse images during his podcast.

Karder Seasly pleaded guilty in Richland County Common Pleas Court to 11 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or an impaired person. The first count is a second-degree felony, while the other charges are fourth-degree felonies.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed 11 other counts of the same charge.

Karder Seasly, wearing glasses, appeared in Richland County Common Pleas Court on Friday in a case involving child sexual abuse images. First Assistant Prosecutor Teri Burnside is in the foreground.

Seasly will be sentenced Nov. 13 by Judge Phil Naumoff after he undergoes a forensic evaluation and a presentence investigation.

His offenses occurred in 2020 and 2021. He looked to defense attorney Sean Boone before pleading guilty to the first and most serious count.

"We have evidence that the defendant did create, reproduce or publish, as he was doing a podcast, obscene material involving a minor," First Assistant Prosecutor Teri Burnside said of the most serious offense.

The other 10 counts, she said, pertained to "various images that he possessed of child pornography."

Outside of court, Burnside explained the second-degree felony in more detail.

Seasly had his own podcast. He would put up a split screen of himself searching for child sexual abuse images while he masturbated.

The Internet Crimes Against Children task force intercepted Seasly looking at such images.

"They were able to focus on five images and confiscate his computer," Burnside said.

Seasly posted a $50,000 case or surety bond on March 8 and will remain free until his sentencing. Under terms of his bond, he cannot have contact with minors or access the internet.

In addition, Seasly cannot possess any smart electronic devices, including cellphones, computer or tablets, as well as any devices that can connect to the internet or Wi-Fi.

