Shelby man sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison in sexual abuse case

The victim of multiple sex crimes asked a judge not to give John Eldridge significant prison time.

"She still has some compassion for you," said Phil Naumoff, Richland County common pleas court judge. "If it was me, I don't know that I'd have the same."

Naumoff sentenced Eldridge, 57, of Shelby, to four years and 11 months in prison, which means he could apply for judicial release in six months.

John Eldridge appears in court with his attorney James Mayer III for a previous hearing.

Eldridge previously pleaded guilty to amended charges of four counts of sexual battery, two counts of gross sexual imposition and misdemeanor domestic violence. He was facing up to 23 years in prison.

Prosecutors previously dismissed two counts of rape and two counts of kidnapping, all first-degree felonies.

"In her original victim statement, she really didn't know what to make of this," Naumoff told Eldridge. "She was afraid of you and what you might do if you got out.

Eldridge needs punishment for crimes, judge says

"There has to be some punishment. You can't turn away from that."

The offenses happened on Aug. 3 and Oct. 31, both in 2021.

Naumoff also declared Eldridge a Tier III sex offender, meaning he must register with the county sheriff wherever he lives every 90 days for life.

An emotional Eldridge read a statement to the court.

"I'm sorry for what I've done," he said. "This occurred because of my mental illness, which over the years has gotten worse."

Eldridge said he has been in counseling for two years, saying it has helped him more than any medication.

"If I get a chance for probation, I'll be able to prove that what happened was not me, and that it is in the past," he said.

He said if he went to prison, he would not have access to treatment.

"I don't ever want to go back to where I was because that was the darkest time of my life," Eldridge said.

Defense attorney James Mayer III asked Naumoff to consider probation for his client.

'A real sad case and a horrible situation'

"I think all parties involved in this case agree this is a real sad case and a horrible situation," Mayer said. "Awful things happened at the hands of my client."

He added his client was genuinely remorseful and had accepted responsibility. Mayer said Eldridge also is an alcoholic.

"He's gotten that behind him, but the mental health issues have persisted," the defense attorney said.

Mayer said Eldridge showed he would be a good candidate for probation by doing what was required during pretrial supervision.

Mayer said the victim has been in touch with him and recommended a "short-term prison sentence."

The defense attorney also noted that Eldridge's doctors and counselors were "super concerned" about him going to prison, adding his client has been on a strict regimen that has been life-changing.

Assistant Prosecutor Christopher Brown said his office would defer to the victim but added a prison sentence would be warranted.

Naumoff said any progress Eldridge has made is "irrelevant" given the crimes.

"The damage was done," the judge said. "It can't be undone."

Naumoff said he would consider judicial release in six months, but that it was up to Eldridge for how he behaved in prison.

As he was handcuffed, Eldridge turned to the gallery and apologized to a loved one and his pastor.

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

X (formerly Twitter): @MarkCau32059251

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: John Eldridge, 57, of Shelby gets nearly 5 years for sex offenses