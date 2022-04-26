Silver Alert cancelled.

Though the mystery may not exactly be solved, the search has been called off for a Shelby man reported missing earlier this month.

Investigators with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office say they talked with Francois Bernard Johnson on video chat Friday, a man who was reported missing nearly three weeks earlier.

While the circumstance was unusual, investigators say they feel comfortable calling off the search.

“Wherever he’s at, he just wants to be left alone,” said Capt. Bryan Gordon with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson, 31, was reported missing just before noon on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

His girlfriend made the missing person’s report.

His employer also expressed concern as Johnson was supposed to return to work the day he went missing after some time off due to a car wreck. The employer said they saw Johnson on Friday, April 1, and discussed him coming back. But he did not return the following Tuesday as planned.

The investigation led to a local attorney, Gordon said. When contacted, the lawyer initially said he would not reveal where Johnson was but said he represents him and can vouch for his well-being.

Investigators said that wasn’t enough to establish Johnson was safe. Investigators could only surmise that perhaps Johnson feared he was wanted by police, though Gordon said that was never the case.

The attorney later set up a video chat with Johnson and detectives.

The video conversation was enough to cancel the Silver Alert for Johnson, Gordon said.

“We just needed to make sure he was safe,” Gordon said.

When Johnson was originally reported missing, a friend told investigators that Johnson may have gone back to family where he used to live in Minnesota.

Family members there said he never turned up, according to Gordon.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Shelby missing man confirmed safe