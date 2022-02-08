Shelby Police Chief: Man surrenders after 12-hour standoff on Vale Street

One person is in custody after a 12-hour standoff with police that began at 2:35 a.m. Monday.

According to investigators, two women were held captive in a home in the 700 block of Vale Street in Shelby.

When officers arrived at the home, one woman came out immediately, while another walked out 30 minutes later, according to Shelby Police Chief Jeff Ledford

Though the woman exited the house, their alleged captor, Shannon Lesuan Portee, did not, said Ledford

“We called our troops in and talked with him,” said Ledford. “We used our negotiators. Fortunately, patience paid off. We were fortunate in this.”

Ledford said with help from Portee’s family, he was coaxed out of the home at about 3 p.m.

Investigators are still piecing together what happened inside the house prior to the standoff.

“We have the side of the two ladies. We want to get his side of it. We want to get to the bottom of it,” Ledford said.

Investigators reportedly recovered guns from the house.

While spending hours outside in freezing rain and below freezing temperatures wasn’t desirable, Ledford said patience is key in keeping situations like Monday from escalating to potential violence.

“You handle these things differently than you did 10 years ago. Back then it was, ‘He’s not coming out, so let’s go get him.’ Inevitably, you could be forcing something to happen. You may need to wait a little bit and show some patience.”

Portee, 43, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree kidnapping, assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats. He made a first appearance in court Tuesday morning and being held on a $75,000 bond.

Latrice Williams can be reached at 704-669-3339 and lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Shelby NC police arrest kidnapping suspect after 12-hour standoff