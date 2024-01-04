Shelby police seeking information on shooting suspect

Shelby Police are seeking information on a shooting that left one man hospitalized Tuesday.

According to a press release, at 4:44 p.m. Tuesday, Shelby Police officers responded to theintersection of Tenda Place and Antrum Street in reference to a person being shot.

When they arrived, officers found a man in the road with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a press release.

"Officers provided first aid to the victim until Cleveland County EMS and medical first respondersarrived on scene," the release said. "The victim was subsequently transported by EMS to Atrium-Cleveland for treatment."

Capt. Seth Treadway said Wednesday that the victim is in critical condition.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning, and Shelby Police Department criminal investigations team is actively investigating the incident.Anyone with information concerning the shooting is encouraged to contact the Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845. You can also report information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of Cleveland County at 704-481-TIPS or through the Crime Stoppers P3 app on your mobile device.

