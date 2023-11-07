Two men are hospitalized after an altercation Monday resulted in one man pulling out a gun, shooting another man and a woman coming to his defense, according to Shelby Police.

Capt. Seth Treadway said Unterio M. Jolly, 33, went over to the 500 block of Smith Street around Monday around 6 p.m. and got into a verbal altercation with another man.

“Then they kind of go their separate ways and about a half an hour after Unterio shows up with a gun and shoots (the man) in the face and the shoulder,” Treadway said. “Right after he does that... a concerned citizen shoots back trying to protect (the man) and hits Jolly about five times. She shoots him five times.”

He said Jolly is in critical but stable condition in Charlotte.

The other man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Treadway said Jolly has been determined to be the aggressor and warrants have been obtained for felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, firearm by a felon and assault by pointing a gun.

“We will consult with the District Attorney’s Office later in the day to see if those charges need to stay the same,” Treadway said. “I do not expect any charges on the person that returned fire.”

He said the woman had a legally issued concealed handgun permit.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Shelby Police say two men shot following altercation