Shelby standoff ends peacefully

A Shelby police cruiser is shown in this News Journal file photo.

SHELBY — A 32-year-old Broadway Street man is charged with numerous charges including aggravated menacing after firing a gun into the air Thursday outside his residence and creating a brief standoff with Shelby police and other law enforcement.

Alexander Tittle, 32, was also charged with pointing and discharging firearms, falsification, obstructing official business, cultivating marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release Friday from Shelby police Chief Lance Combs.

On Thursday afternoon, the Shelby Police Department received a complaint of shots fired, reporting that a male had fired a rifle into the air during an argument with a neighbor over a shared garage and a snowblower.

After firing the rifle, the male was reported to have gone back into his apartment. The complainant reported a female also was in the apartment with the armed male.

Mansfield: Mansfield police detective retires, credits others for their service

How did law enforcement officials respond to the standoff?

Officers of the Shelby Police Department, assisted by troopers of the Mansfield post of the State Highway Patrol and deputies of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, responded and established a perimeter around the residence. Ontario police were notified and requested to respond with the Hostage Negotiation Team (HNT). The Mansfield police were notified and requested to respond with the Allied Special Operations Response Team (ASORT), Combs said.

The suspect called the Shelby Police Department and after a brief discussion, agreed to come out of the residence unarmed. He did so, and was taken into custody without incident. Officers made entry into the apartment to check on the female and to clear it for their safety. The female was found to have an arrest warrant from the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and was taken into custody. Both HNT and ASORT were called off from the response prior to their arrival, Combs said.

Story continues

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the News Journal today and get a special offer of 3 months for just $3 at offers.mansfieldnewsjournal.com.

With a search warrant in hand, officers seized the rifle alleged to have been used in the offense, along with 10 marijuana plants, lighting used for growing marijuana, and several items of drug paraphernalia.

Tittle was incarcerated and held on bond, to appear in Shelby Municipal Court on Feb. 7. The female was identified as Tittle’s wife, Alexis Bellomy-Tittle. She was turned over to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

Twitter: @LWhitmir

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Shelby standoff ends peacefully after man fires gun in air