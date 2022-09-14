Polie are working to find who shot and killed a Shelby teen late Tuesday night.

A call came in to 911 at 10:50 p.m. of shots fired near some city housing in the 800 block of Logan Street just north of Antrum Street in Shelby.

Investigators arrived to find Deshawn Jones on the ground and not breathing. The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and his family has since been notified.

Jones lived in Shelby and had family in the complex where he was found.

Shelby Police worked through the night and continued interviews and investigations Wednesday.

“So far, we’re in the very early stages of the investigation,” Capt. Scott Champion said Wednesday.

There were multiple people around when officers arrived, but they told investigators that they didn’t witness the multiple shots being fired.

“Almost everybody heard the gunshots, then they came out to find an individual on the ground,” he said.

Police ask that anyone with information call the Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845 or Crimestoppers at 704-481-TIPS.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Shelby teen shot, killed near family's home