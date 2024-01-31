Shelby trail closed following floods while progress continues on another

The First Broad River at the Carl Spangler Trail after heavy rains in January.

A portion of a popular Shelby trail is once again closed following recent heavy flooding.

The First Broad River Trail, which is part of the Carolina Thread Trail system, is temporarily closed after several bridges were dislodged when the river flooded following storms earlier this month. The Carl Spangler portion of the trail, which is a gravel path that runs parallel to Grover Street near the city's water treatment facility for about half a mile, remains open.

In February 2020, floods washed away the suspension bridge across the First Broad River, and the trail was closed for two years.

This time, the suspension bridge survived unscathed but several of the smaller bridges over the course of the trail were damaged.

City Manager Rick Howell said the city has contacted the contractor who built the suspension bridge to look at the bridges but isn't sure when that will happen. He said with the trail not getting a lot of use this time of year and other projects going on, including the next phase of the Carolina Harmony Trail, it is low on the priority list.

He said with the trail located in a floodplain, the city expected these things to occasionally happen, and there really isn't a way around it.

"If you have a trail on the river, you're going to have to deal with that from time to time," Howell said.

He said there are around six or seven of the smaller bridges located along the course of the 1.5-mile trail, not counting the large suspension bridge, but not all of them were washed out.

Howell said currently, there is no timeline for repairs, and it depends on the availability of the contractor.

Eventually, Carl Spangler and First Broad Trails will link to the Carolina Harmony Trail.

Howell said they have to find a way to cross the active CSX railway line but in the meantime, the city is planning to build a sidewalk on Ford Street, which leads down to the Carolina Harmony Trail. People will eventually be able to go from Ford to Morgan to Lee and then to Grover Street where they can access the Carl Spangler Trail. He said the contractor who will be building the sidewalk on Ford Street is currently waiting on AT&T to relocate lines. The sidewalks will all be handicap accessible and although a roundabout way to connect to the Carolina Thread Trail, it is an option until a plan is created to cross the active railroad.

Currently, Howell said the city's focus is on the next phase of the Carolina Harmony Trail, which will run south to Marion Street and eventually all the way to the South Carolina state line near Earl.

"We just only have so much capacity to focus on that and do other jobs and other projects as well," he said.

On Saturday, the centerpiece for the first phase of the Carolina Harmony Trail was installed near the intersection of Marion and Morgan streets. The 18-foot tower is lit up with 700 LED light strips and features the cardinal logo and the words "Carolina Harmony Trail."

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Shelby trail closed following floods