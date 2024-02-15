Which Shelby Walgreens will be closing its doors?

A Shelby Walgreens will be permanently closing its doors next week.

The store, located at 1170 E. Marion St., announced with signs located in the store that it would be closing Feb. 19.

Samantha Stansberry, media relations manager for Walgreens, issued a statement to The Star.

"With Walgreens' goal to be the independent partner of choice, not just in pharmacy but also in healthcare services where we can improve healthcare, lower costs, and help patients, we are creating the right network of stores in the right locations," the statement said. "When faced with the difficult decision to close a location, several factors are taken into account, including our existing footprint of stores, dynamics of the local market, and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers, among other reasons."

Stansberry said customers do not need to take any action and that their pharmacy files will be automatically transferred to the Walgreens located at 820 N. Dekalb in Shelby.

Questions about how long the store has been open or if others in the county would also close were not answered.

According to the Walgreens' website, the first Walgreens opened in 1901, and there are thousands of stores in the contiguous 48 states, Alaska, Hawaii, the District of Colombia and Puerto Rico.

"As the nation's leading pharmacy retailer, Walgreens is experiencing one of the most dramatic growth rates in the industry," the website said.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Local Walgreens closing its doors next week