Cherokee County jail

A Shelby woman is dead after officers found her hanged in her jail cell, according to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office in South Carolina.

Coroner Dennis Fowler is investigating the death of an inmate at the Cherokee County Detention Center.

In a statement, Fowler said, “A detention center officer discovered Angelica Marie Thayer, 50, of Shelby, N.C. hanging by a bed sheet that had been tied to a vent in the shower of her cell at 11:50 a.m. Saturday, April 8. Officers immediately cut Thayer down and called for EMS however she was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be performed to assist with my investigation of the death in custody,” Fowler said.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Thayer was arrested on Dec. 11, 2022, on a charge of grand larceny more than $10,000 for allegedly stealing a motor vehicle. She was being held on a $10,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Shelby woman dies in Cherokee County jail