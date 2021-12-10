Shelby woman faces murder charge in Hickory man's death

A Shelby woman has been charged in the death of a 72-year-old man in Hickory. His body was found at Preston Ridge apartments last weekend.

Bryana Salymar Martines, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a stolen automobile, according to the Catawba County Jail website.

Martines of 1115 N. Washington St., Shelby, was booked into jail on Wednesday. She is being held without bail.

Capt. Jeff Young of the Hickory Police Department confirmed that Martines is charged in the death of Robert Godfrey, who was found by officers in his apartment on Startown Road on Saturday. He had died within a few days of being found, according to police.

Young said he could not provide additional details on the case Thursday morning, adding, “We are still investigating.”

Investigators did not disclose the relationship, if any, between Martines and Godfrey or what caused Godfrey's death.

The Hickory Daily Record provided information for the report.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Shelby NC woman faces murder charge in Hickory man's death