Shelby Woman identified from Friday's fatal fire

A house fire claimed the life of a Shelby woman, according to Shelby Fire & Rescue

A woman who died in an early morning house fire Friday has been identified.

Fire crews battled intense flames to retrieve Brenda Kaye Hargett, 75, from her home on Spangler Drive, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Shelby Fire & Rescue.

Hargett, who would have celebrated her 76th birthday later this week, was originally from Kentucky and is survived by two children, several grand and great grandchildren and other friends and family, according to her obituary.

Shelby Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief David Vanhoy said the fire department responded to 1537 Spangler Drive around 8:05 a.m. Friday and found the home engulfed in flames.

Several Shelby residents reported seeing the thick plumes of smoke while dropping off their children at school.

“It was a very involved fire,” Vanhoy said.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Two vehicles parked in the carport at the brick, ranch style house were charred almost beyond recognition Friday, and Vanhoy said the vehicles acted as an accelerant and added an additional challenge in fighting the fire and determining a cause.

He said fire crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly but weren't able to reach the victim in time.

Capt. William Weaver said they knew there was a person inside the home, but the flames were so intense that when crews first went in, they were pushed back by the force of the fire. He said they were able to get the flames knocked back down enough to go in and retrieve the victim.

Hargett's funeral was held Monday in the chapel of Cleveland Funeral Service.

