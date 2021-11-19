Shelbyville man accused of carrying gun and swinging baton at police in Capitol riot

A Shelbyville man accused of carrying a loaded gun at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and assaulting officers during the uprising was arrested this week.

The man's gun was recovered from the Capitol lawn and video footage showed him swinging a baton at police, according to the FBI.

Mark Andrew Mazza made his first court appearance Thursday after being arrested in his Shelbyville home. The 56-year-old is charged with illegal possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds, civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon.

Investigators in court records said Mazza brought a Taurus revolver, loaded with three shotgun shells and two hollow-point bullets, to the Capitol that day. Video footage later shows Mazza among the crowd trying to enter the tunnel to the Lower West Terrace doors.

Once the glass doors to the Capitol were breached, Mazza is accused of holding the doors for rioters to flow into the building all while holding a baton and pushing people toward police trying to defend the area.

Mazza then swung the baton at police, records state, and he can be heard yelling in the footage “This is our (expletive) house. We own this house.”

Police recovered the gun near the West Front Terrace area about 2:30 p.m. Jan. 6. Investigators said Mazza filed a false police report two days after the riot, claiming to have lost it in an Ohio casino.

A U.S. judge withheld his bond.

Mazza is now one of nine Hoosiers charged in connection with the Capitol insurrection.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Shelbyville man arrested in Capitol riot after reporting gun stolen