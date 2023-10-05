A Shelbyville man couldn't afford hearing aids, so his specialist found a way to get them for free

TechCrunch

The second day for Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial was filled with jury selection, opening statements and testimonies from the first two witnesses with connections to the FTX crypto exchange, with a peek into what may be in store. SBF followed shortly after. Although he was once known for his scraggly, wild, curly hair and casual outfits of cargo shorts and T-shirts, Bankman-Fried was wearing a gray suit and purple tie with a tighter, new haircut with part of his sideburns shaved off.