Shelbyville man sentenced to 5 years in prison for Jan. 6 Capitol riot crimes

A Shelbyville man charged with carrying a loaded revolver onto the U.S. Capitol’s property and striking an officer with a stolen police baton during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to federal charges.

District Judge James Boasberg on Friday sentenced Mark Mazza, 57, to five years in prison for assaulting a police officer using a deadly weapon and carrying a firearm without a license in Washington D.C., according to online court records.

The sentencing comes after Mazza pleaded guilty to two of the 13 charges he faced after his arrest in November 2021.

Prosecutors sought a 6.5-year sentence, calling Mazza’s conduct that day “extremely violent” and pointing to a prior criminal conviction in which he battered an adolescent.

Mazza on the day of the riot brought two firearms with him, but lost his Taurus Judge with two hollow-point rounds and three shotgun shells at the Capitol. Video footage showed him in the tunnel area of the Lower West Terrace, where Mazza and many others are captured forcibly trying to break through a barrier of police officers.

The tunnel is where Mazza is said to have taken a police baton and began swinging at officers, striking one in the arm, while yelling “Get out of our house!” Mazza and other rioters were then forcibly removed from the grounds.

Two days later, Mazza filed a false police report in Indiana claiming he lost his Taurus Judge at the Hard Rock Casino in Cincinnati, court documents say. Federal investigators in court records said Mazza told them he falsely reported his gun as stolen in case Antifa found it and someone got killed with the firearm in his name.

Mazza told police during his initial interviews that if agents did arrest him, to place him in a “fed” with “three squares, a nice clean room” and health care.

Mazza will serve three years on supervised release after his incarceration.

