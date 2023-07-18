A Shelbyville woman is charged with one count of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide after the fatal strangulation of her son.

The victim, Esteban, was 11 years old and a rising seventh grader at Harris Middle School, said Shelbyville Deputy Chief of Police Brian Crews.

Monday night, just before 10 p.m., Esteban's father arrived at the family's residence and discovered Esteban unresponsive. After unsuccessful attempts to locate Esteban's mother, Patricia Sylvester, and a four-year-old sibling, an endangered child alert was sent.

Tuesday morning at 8 a.m., Sylvester returned to the residence with the four-year-old. They were both escorted to the police department where investigators questioned Sylvester. She admitted to killing Esteban, police said, as well as the attempted murder of the four-year-old.

Sylvester is currently in custody and awaiting transportation to Bedford County Jail.

Diana Leyva covers breaking and trending news for The Tennessean. Connect with her by email at Dleyva@gannett.com or follow her on twitter at @_leyvadiana

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Shelbyville woman charged with son’s murder