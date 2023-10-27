Sheldon Flanighan death: Murder-accused drove van at men 'to scare them'

Sheldon Flanighan, who died outside the Bay Horse Inn, worked for the North East Ambulance Service

A man who killed an off-duty ambulance worker has told jurors he drove his van towards people to "scare them" because he thought he was about to be attacked.

Toby Kelly is on trial for the murder of Sheldon Flanighan, who was run over outside a Cramlington pub in April.

The 38-year-old told Newcastle Crown Court "in hindsight" the men were "probably just trying to do a good thing" and stop him "drink-driving".

Mr Kelly, of Wansbeck Avenue, Blyth, admits manslaughter but denies murder.

He also denies a charge of attempted murder in relation to Mr Flanighan's friend, Wayne Common, 55, who suffered life-threatening injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

In relation to Mr Common, Mr Kelly has pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.

Prosecutors said that Mr Kelly struck Mr Flanighan, also 55, outside the Bay Horse Inn by reversing over him, before going on to strike him again by driving forwards on to his body.

The North East Ambulance Service worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Mr Kelly had been involved in a fight at the Bay Horse Inn

Giving evidence on Friday, Mr Kelly told jurors he feels "gutted, terrible" about what happened and had not realised he had run over anyone when he drove away that night.

Jurors have heard Mr Flanighan and Mr Common had gone to the pub with another friend.

The men were just metres away from Mr Kelly, his partner Shannon Wooden, and their friend David Fairclough, who had been drinking inside the bar for several hours.

The court heard Mr Kelly's group had been told by staff they would no longer be served alcohol, which led to Ms Wooden smashing a number of glasses on the floor in frustration.

Footage showed the accused engaging in an altercation with Ms Wooden inside the bar, with the pair grappling with each other on the floor.

Mr Kelly told jurors he and his friend had been trying to restrain Ms Wooden and he then just wanted to leave.

"I just wanted to be away from the situation," he told the court.

Mr Kelly said he was not angry but made the decision to get into his van, then pulled up outside the main entrance to collect Ms Wooden and Mr Fairclough to take them home.

He said Ms Wooden got into the vehicle but was still "booting off". Mr Fairclough was in and out and "there was a lot going on in the van".

'Good intentions'

Mr Kelly told jurors people from the pub came outside and approached the van, and added: "Because they didn't see the full commotion they probably assumed Shannon might be assaulted or whatever.

"They probably did have good intentions to try and stop that."

Mr Kelly added: "I drove towards people with the intention of warding them off, scaring them off if you like, because they kept approaching me as though they were going to drag me from the van or attack me.

"It was what I believed at the time, that is the feeling I got.

"In hindsight, they were probably just trying to do a good thing and stop me from drink-driving. I didn't know what kind of people they were at the time."

Mr Kelly told jurors he had not realised anyone had been hit when he drove away and told the court: "I didn't want anyone hurt and I didn't intend to hurt them."

He added he "definitely" did not want anyone to be killed.

"I was quite drunk, enough to not be driving, I shouldn't have been driving.

"My intentions were to just get out of there and get home."

The trial continues.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.