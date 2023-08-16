Sheldon Jeter named "prime suspect" in Rachael DelTondo's shooting death

PITTSBURGH — Rachael DelTondo's murder has garnered national interest, but five years after she was shot down in her mother's driveway, no one has been brought to justice. Now, the Beaver County district attorney is finally naming a prime suspect — though some question what took so long.

It's been five years since the murder of Rachael DelTondo and there have been no arrests. Now the district attorney is confirming what most people already believe: that Sheldon Jeter is the "prime suspect."

In the immediate aftermath of the May 2018 murder, his name arose — Sheldon Jeter, the young jilted boyfriend of Rachael DelTondo was questioned by police, and after other potential suspects were ruled out, became the primary focus of the investigation.

Now, five years later, District Attorney David Lozier confirms as much, telling KDKA-TV: "Sheldon Jeter is the prime suspect though we don't have enough evidence to make an arrest. We are seeking help from the public and will be opening up new avenues such as offering a reward for new information."

Though they have no eyewitnesses and never recovered a murder weapon, Lozier said investigators have compiled a strong circumstantial case — including GPS and surveillance camera evidence — which he says shows Jeter stalked DelTondo leading up to the murder.

But Lozier says he'll be unsealing warrants and revealing that evidence, but he cannot put Jeter directly on the scene and is asking anyone who can to come forward.

"I can't put him in the driveway beyond a reasonable doubt. Somebody out there knows something. Somebody knows something to affirm what happened," he said.

Andy Sheehan: "Haven't we known that your client is the prime suspect?"

Defense attorney Michael Santicola: "That certainly seems like much to do about nothing. It seems like a strange announcement at this point in time five years later. Are we basically announcing that we don't have any evidence to charge anyone?"

The evidence against Jeter was presented before a state grand jury which did not return an indictment. In the meantime, Jeter was tried and convicted for the murder of his friend Tyric Pugh. But Jeter's attorney, Michael Santicola, says Lozier's statement only shows his failure to assemble a credible case against the client.

"To me it begs of desperation on behalf of the district attorney's office," Santicola said.

Why now? Why after all these years is the district attorney finally making these statements? Lozier faces re-election in November.

His opponent in the upcoming election says his statements are nothing short of political.

KDKA-TV has been reporting for years that Sheldon Jeter is the prime suspect in the DelTondo murder but it's taken until now for District Attorney David Lozier to confirm it. His opponent in the upcoming race thinks he knows why.

"I don't think there's any coincidence to the timing of this, the fact that the election is less than three months away," said district attorney candidate Nathan Bible.

After trying and convicting Jeter in another case — the murder of Tyric Pugh — Lozier has still not brought charges against anyone in the DelTondo murder. Nathan Bible, the Democratic nominee for district attorney, says the lack of prosecution is an issue and Lozier's statements are an attempt to deflect that criticism.

"This is certainly a black mark on his record as a DA. I think there's a lot of unanswered questions about it, and I think this is his way of trying to throw something up there and hoping it sticks," Bible said.

After eliminating other suspects, investigators have spent untolled hours focusing their efforts on Jeter and Lozier is set to unseal warrants showing their case -- GPS and surveillance evidence which he says shows Jeter stalking DelTondo on the night of the murder. But he tells KDKA-TV he does not have evidence to put Jeter directly on scene and will be posting a reward for anyone who can supply that evidence.

And Lozier defended his naming of Jeter as a prime suspect, saying he's assuring the DelTondo family the case is being pursued.

"I wouldn't have made it if it wasn't improper, I think the family needs to know where we stand in this," he said.

But, Bible says if Jeter is charged, Lozier's statements could jeopardize his right to a fair trial.

"After a statement like this, I don't see how this case could be tried in Beaver County," Bible said.

But while saying he is trying to give solace to the DelTondo family, Lozier has apparently made the murder of Rachael DelTondo and the lack of an arrest a major issue in his fight for re-election.

Sneak peek: What Angelina Saw

Niger soldiers ambushed near country's border, at least 17 killed

Sneak peek: Who Shot the Tech Exec?