Sheldon Jeter sentenced to life in prison

Jurors last month found 23-year-old Jeter guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting of 30-year-old Tyric Pugh at the end of a two-week trial.

BEAVER — A Beaver County judge on Wednesday sentenced Sheldon Jeter to life in prison without the possibility of parole after denying a mistrial motion filed by his attorney.

Jurors last month found 23-year-old Jeter guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting of 30-year-old Tyric Pugh. The former Aliquippa football player’s conviction carried a mandatory life prison sentence. Judge Kim Tesla ordered the man to pay thousands in prosecution fees and restitution.

Evidence submitted during the trial included a .380 semi-automatic pistol and ammunition found under Jeter's mattress that experts testified matched empty shell casings at the crime scene, as well as video footage placing Jeter’s vehicle nearby.

Jeter’s attorney, Michael Santicola, on Wednesday made an oral motion for extraordinary relief, which was summarily denied by Tesla. Santicola asked for a mistrial or an evidentiary hearing to prove one juror that convicted Jeter in June had multiple conflicts of interest, including living next door to Rachael DelTondo – the teacher shot in her driveway on Mother’s Day 2018.

Jeter’s defense team plans to file a post-trial motion and, eventually, an appeal with the Superior Court of Pennsylvania to decide whether a mistrial should, in fact, be granted.

More: Jury finds Sheldon Jeter guilty of murder

During last month’s verdict, a courtroom spectator from Aliquippa recognized one of the jurors as a neighbor of DelTondo. Jeter, although never named a suspect in the unsolved murder, was questioned in the case. DelTondo was suspended from her Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School job months prior to her death after a leaked 2016 Aliquippa police report indicated the 33-year-old woman had engaged in intimate behavior with the then-teenaged Jeter.

Both defense and prosecution agreed to leave DelTondo’s name out of the jury selection process, but each potential juror was asked if someone close to them had been the victim of a crime. Santicola believes this should have led the juror in question to disclose her physical ties to DelTondo.

Story continues

“She wasn’t truthful,” he said.

Sheldon Jeter Jr., 23, of Aliquippa is seen here in this file photo from a PIAA Class AA boys championship game.

DelTondo’s murder garnered national attention, and it’s “hard to believe” the juror whose family lived next door had no prior knowledge of Jeter, Santicola said.

Court records show the juror wasn’t asked about DelTondo’s case during jury selection, nor did she mention her family lived nearby, Santicola said. His investigation revealed the juror was discussing Jeter’s case with family throughout the trial, he said. During jury selection, she revealed she was in the process of divorcing a distant relative of Jeter, too. Santicola claimed the woman’s soon-to-be-ex-husband suffered post-traumatic stress disorder from seeing DelTondo’s body in the driveway.

More: Sheldon Jeter defense: Juror in recent homicide trial was DelTondo’s neighbor

“The defense didn't want a juror like this on this case, the commonwealth didn't want a juror like this on this case...but, unfortunately, it happened,” Santicola said. “And it is extraordinary that this person made it on the jury.”

Crime video series: Video: New true-crime podcast, "Return To View," set to debut July 28

Tesla denied the motion, arguing the evidence provided didn’t meet statutory requirements. Much of what was filed, the judge said, amounted to “hearsay.” Both parties thoroughly questioned and approved of the jury, Tesla said.

“I clearly indicated to both sides that the court would liberally grant the right to ask questions to each juror by both the commonwealth and defendants,” he said. ”In fact, I told both sides that, at the end of the day, my objective was that council was going to pick this case. It was going to be their jury.”

Santicola agreed to forgo asking about the high-profile DelTondo case to “avoid creating problems that didn’t exist.”

Tesla delayed Jeter’s transfer to a state correctional facility – granting him continued access to his legal team throughout the appeals process.

Pugh’s mother, Delma Pugh, told the court her family has endured long, sleepless nights following her son’s death last year.

“It feels like I have a hole in my heart,” she said in her victim impact statement. “I have my days where I cry for long periods and cannot stop my tears. I miss my son so much.”

Pugh’s younger sister, Layla Willis, said she’s still in shock and disbelief over the death of her brother.

“I will never see my brother physically again, and that’s not fair,” she said. “Me and my brother look very much alike, so when I look at myself I can’t help but to see him. Not only was he my brother, but he was like a father figure to me.”

After the sentencing hearing, Jeter’s family and friends told reporters, through tears, “the truth will come out” during Jeter’s appeal. Jeter and Pugh were raised together by both families, they said, noting there’s still no motive for the killing.

“There’s no winner in this,” said Jeter’s uncle, Michael Moreland. “I’m so torn up because I raised Sheldon with the help of my father, and I raised (Tyric Pugh) with the help of Delma..."

Contact reporter Chrissy Suttles at csuttles@timesonline.com or on Twitter @ChrissySuttles.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Aliquippa's Sheldon Jeter sentenced to life in prison