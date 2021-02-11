Shell boosts 2050 net zero emissions targets

Oil giant Shell has said it wants net zero emissions both for itself and from products used by its customers by 2050.

It has boosted targets to reduce the net amount of carbon dioxide that ends up in the atmosphere.

The company also said that its oil production, which peaked in 2019, will be gradually reduced.

Last week, Shell reported a huge loss after the Covid pandemic caused a slump in oil demand.

Shell wants to expand its biofuels, hydrogen and hydropower businesses.

Chief executive Ben van Beurden said that the oil giant's aim was for its energy products to be predominantly low and no-carbon.

It will use its existing refineries to start to produce biofuels, but it will also start to use them to produce hydrogen.

Shell will also continue to sell more-polluting energy products such as jet fuel and diesel, but plans to offset both its own and customer emissions through carbon capture and storage and so-called "nature-based" solutions such as reforestation.

