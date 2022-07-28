Shell and British Gas owner hand billions to shareholders as energy bills surge - live updates

James Warrington
·9 min read
Shell Centrica British Gas profits shareholders buyback dividend energy crisis Russia - Daniel Harvey Gonzalez

Shell and the owner of British Gas are handing billions of pounds back to shareholders as Russia’s war in Ukraine drives record-breaking profits.

Shell will repurchase a further $6bn (£4.9bn) of shares in the third quarter, having already bought back $8.5bn of stock in the first half of the year.

It came after the FTSE 100 company’s profit jumped to $11.5bn in the three months to the end of June – its second consecutive quarter of record profits – as it cashed in on high oil and gas prices.

Meanwhile, British Gas owner Centrica has resumed dividend payments for the first time since the start of the pandemic as it shares the spoils of the energy crisis with investors.

The dividend will be restarted at 1p per share and the company expects to pay around one third of the full-year amount as an interim. That came as operating profit climbed to £857m.

The payouts could spark a political backlash given the impact of surging energy bills on British households.

In May, then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled a 25pc windfall tax on energy firms including both Shell and Centrica, which is expected to raise about £5bn.

08:30 AM

Diageo tops estimates as drinkers splash out on whiskey

Diageo whiskey price rises - REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

Drinks giant Diageo has posted a surge in sales as shoppers splashed out on more expensive whiskey despite price rises.

The distiller, which owns brands including Johnnie Walker and Guinness, reported net sales growth of 21pc for the full year.

Ivan Menezes, chief executive of Diageo, cited the performance of premium brands and “price increases across our regions”.

The company reiterated its forecast for growth of between 5pc and 7pc in sales and between 6pc and 9pc in earnings over the next three years, on an organic basis.

The company has been fighting off an increase in raw material and shipping costs by raising prices on drinks such as Scotch and tequila.

08:26 AM

Martin Lewis: Sit in a bloody room and sort out energy crisis

As energy companies post bumper profits, consumer champion Martin Lewis has some frank words for ministers about the crisis for households.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme:

Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Boris Johnson if you're listening please go and sit in a room together, make a collective decision now on what help you can give and make an announcement to forestall the mental health damage that is coming across the country.

We cannot wait until October 5, there needs to be action now. You're all in the same party, you should be able to work out some unifying policy, something for heaven's sake, so sit in a bloody room, decide what you're going to do together, take a little bit of collective action and give the panicking people across the country a little bit of respite from this.

08:17 AM

BT sales grow for first time in five years

BT sales growth broadband - BT

BT's sales have grown for the first time since 2017 as it raised its prices and more customers signed up for full-fibre broadband.

The telecoms behemoth posted a 1pc rise in revenue in the first quarter to £5.1bn, while profits were up 2pc to £1.9bn.

Philip Jansen, chief executive of BT, said the fibre rollout and customer connections were "both ahead of our own expectations".

The said the company was performing well operationally despite ongoing challenges in its enterprise business.

BT added that it has contingency plans in place as it gears up for a walkout by 40,000 workers tomorrow in a row over pay.

08:10 AM

Barclays profits slump after huge trading blunder

Barclays profits trading blunder - REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

Away from energy, Barclays has suffered a 24pc slump in profits after taking a huge hit from its US trading blunder and a charge to cover loan losses as the cost-of-living crisis deepens.

The bank's profits fell to £3.7bn after it revealed a £1.5bn estimated impact from the debacle in its structured products division.

Barclays also said it put aside £165m for a potential fine for the error, which saw it sell more structured notes than it was allowed to under US rules, and is being scrutinised by regulators.

The group said that, net of tax, the bottom-line charge relating to the US trading saga stood at £581m, of which £341m was taken in the second quarter.

The lender also revealed it put aside £341m for potential loan losses as the economic outlook has weakened due to soaring inflation.

Despite this Barclays said it will pay out a dividend of 2.5p per share and launch a buyback of £500m.

CS Venkatakrishnan, chief executive of Barclays, said:

We are alert to the pressure that the rising cost of living will have on our customers and colleagues. We have a range of measures in place to help and are looking to do more.

08:03 AM

Shell boss: We're facing a tough winter

Shell chief executive Ben van Beurden issues another warning about the tough winter ahead.

"It would be foolish not to prepare for a contingency" in case Russian supplies are cut further, he says.

Van Beurden says Shell is limited the use of natural gas in its own European facilities, such as Rotterdam.

"We better be prudent", he adds.

08:01 AM

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has started the day in positive territory as investors digest a deluge of corporate results.

The blue-chip index gained 0.6pc to 7,392 points.

07:57 AM

British Gas boss: We know it's hard for consumers

The boss of British Gas owner Centrica has said he expects the company's stellar growth to continue in the second half of the year, but acknowledged the difficulties for consumers.

Chris O'Shea said: "We are very aware of the difficult environment many customers are facing and we will continue supporting them."

Centrica rejoined the FTSE 100 in May after rapid growth in its share price. It's already said it expects a surge in profits this year on the back of rising energy prices.

But huge profits for such a high-profile firm are likely to sit uneasily with the public at a time when soaring energy bills push many families into poverty.

Centrica said it expects to pay around £600m in windfall tax next year, subject to wholesale prices.

07:53 AM

Shell boss hints at even higher returns

Shell's increased payouts come after the company said it would increase payouts to investors by more than 30pc of cash flow from operations, its previous limit.

The FTSE 100 group has come under pressure from activist Daniel Loeb to improve returns – and even to split up the business – so the jump in profits will be a welcome relief for bosses.

Ben van Beurden, Shell's chief executive, tells CNBC the best use for the extra cash is to buy back the company's undervalued stock. He adds that Shell will look to raise shareholder returns further in the fourth quarter if things continue as they are.

Here's more from him:

With volatile energy markets and the ongoing need for action to tackle climate change, 2022 continues to present huge challenges for consumers, governments, and companies alike.

Consequently, we are using our financial strength to invest in secure energy supplies which the world needs today, taking real, bold steps to cut carbon emissions, and transforming our company for a low-carbon energy future.

07:47 AM

Centrica and Shell share spoils with investors

Good morning.

On a busy morning for corporate results, there are two stand-out winners.

Shell and British Gas owner Centrica have both delivered a jump in profits over their most recent quarter as they cashed in on surging energy prices sparked by Russia's war in Ukraine.

The companies are sharing the spoils with investors, with Shell announcing another share buyback of $6bn. That follows $8.5bn of stock repurchases in the first half of the year.

Centrica, meanwhile, is restarting its dividend for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The payouts could draw political ire, as they come hot on the heels of the windfall tax targeting profits of oil and gas producers.

5 things to start your day

1) UK bets the house on European energy  Wholesale gas and electricity prices on both sides of the Channel are at record levels

2) Courts to be given power to award damages in Bitcoin  Move would mean damages could reflect large movements in value of digital currencies

3) Facebook suffers first ever fall in revenues as advertising slows  Parent company Meta warns of cuts on hiring and spending plans

4) Federal Reserve raises interest rates sharply in scramble to beat inflation  US decision piles pressure on the Bank of England to stamp down harder on surging prices

5) Saudi prince invests £190m in Britain’s biggest pension provider  Saudi royal Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud has taken a stake of just over 3pc in Phoenix Group

What happened overnight

Asian shares made cautious gains this morning as investors scented a possible slowdown in the pace of US rate hikes, comforting bond markets and sending the dollar to a three-week low on the yen.

As expected, the US Federal Reserve raised rates 75 basis points but did note some softening in recent data.

Just the hint of a less aggressive Fed was enough to send MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.5pc. Japan's Nikkei added 0.3pc and South Korea 0.9pc. Chinese blue chips firmed 0.6pc.

Coming up today

  • Corporate: Diageo (full-year results); Airtel Africa, Alliance Trust, Anglo American, BAE Systems, Barclays, Centrica, FDM Group, Greencoat UK Wind, Hammerson, Inchcape, Indivior, ITV, National Express, Rathbone Brothers, Relx, Rentokil, Schroders, Scottish American Investment Company, Segro, Shell, Smith & Nephew, St James’s Place, Vesuvius, Weir (interims); AVEVA, BT, CMC Markets, CVS Group, Discoverie Group, Evraz (trading update)

  • Economics: GDP (US), jobless claims (US), consumer confidence (EU), business climate (EU)

