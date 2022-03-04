Shell Buys Russia’s Flagship Urals Oil at a Record Discount

Sherry Su and Alex Longley
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc, Europe’s largest oil company, bought a cargo of Russia’s flagship crude at a record discount, underscoring the company’s decision to keep buying supplies from the country after its invasion of Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company paid about $28.50 a barrel below Dated Brent, a benchmark for physical oil trades globally, taking the cargo from Trafigura Group. The cargo has been bought on a delivered basis, meaning Shell won’t need to sort out transportation.

Shell is continuing to buy oil and gas from Russia, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday. The company is in discussion with governments and will comply with any changes in regulations, the person said. In a series of Twitter posts on Friday, the company said it’s buying Russian supplies to maintain fuel deliveries to its customers, and that Shell will reduce purchases as alternative crudes become available.

The decision is a pivotal moment for the oil market. Governments so far haven’t banned Russian oil and gas, wary of the price surge that such a step would cause. The purchase by Shell, which is also one of the world’s largest oil traders, may be seen as a symbolic act by the rest of the market.

The trade is the first such deal in a window organized by S&P Global Platts since Russia invaded Ukraine. While it underscores the deep discounts Russia is going to have to sell its oil at, it’s also the first indication that it will still find some willing buyers in companies that are reliant on Urals crude.

Rosneft, the Russian oil giant, is in the throes of trying to complete a huge tender to sell crude. The company is tendering for the sale of as much as 83 million barrels of Urals from April to October. Shell’s purchase is unrelated to that, but it will also give a sense of the price of Russian oil following the invasion.

Urals has been available for purchase at deeper and deeper discounts to Dated Brent ever since the invasion and, until Friday, had not attracted bidders.

(Updates with Shell comments in third paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Trader Trafigura Offers Russia’s Crude at a Record Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- Trafigura Group offered to sell Russia’s flagship Urals crude at another record discount, offering evidence that the country’s barrels are still struggling to clear after its invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Nuclear Plant Hit By Russian Shells, on FireRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians

  • JPMorgan Warns Russia Faces 1998-Like Collapse in Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is on course for an economic collapse that will rival or even eclipse the size of the 1998 slump which followed its debt default, although the financial fallout may be less than then.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateWhat We Know About Ukraine’s Shelled Nuclear PlantGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov

  • Underground U.S. groups funnel fighters, medics to Ukraine

    A former U.S. military linguist is arming volunteers with Russian phrases like "put your weapon down" before they head to Ukraine to fight. Another U.S. veteran said he was in Ukraine linking volunteers to groups on the ground. They are among organizers from three U.S. online networks Reuters spoke to this week that are creating underground pipelines of military, medical and other volunteers for Ukraine.

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • Shell Buys Russian Oil at Bargain Price

    Shell PLC has snapped up a cargo of Russian crude at a bargain price, ending a [self-imposed embargo on Russian oil by the international energy industry](https://www.wsj.com/articles/russia-scrambles-to-maintain-oil-sales-life-blood-of-economy-11646156655). Shell bought 100,000 metric tons of Russia’s flagship Urals crude on Friday, according to people familiar with the transaction. It paid $28.50 a barrel below the price of international benchmark Brent crude, the widest discount on record. Lon

  • Shell buys cargo of Russian crude loading mid-March from Trafigura

    Shell bought a cargo of Russian crude oil from Swiss trader Trafigura in S&P Global Platts window loading from Baltic ports at a record low of dated Brent minus $28.50 a barrel, traders said on Friday. The cargo is due to load March 14-18 and is the first Russian crude deal in weeks to be seen in the window and the first since trade of Russian crude since the invasion of Ukraine began last week. Trafigura offered the cargo twice this week starting at a discount of minus $18.60 a barrel.

  • U.S. recalls cable saying India and UAE are “in Russia’s camp”

    The State Department has recalled a cable to U.S. diplomats that instructed them to inform counterparts from India and the United Arab Emirates their position of neutrality on Ukraine put them "in Russia's camp," Axios has learned.Why it matters: The recall of the strongly worded cable indicates either a process error with a fabled and vital work product — or a policy dispute inside the U.S. government involving two key allies.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Ax

  • Zelensky implores the world to 'wake up' as Russia attacks Europe's largest nuclear plant, addressing 'everyone who knows the word Chernobyl'

    Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said this could make Russia the first country to ever target a nuclear plant.

  • The end (of the stock market correction) may be near

    RETIREMENT WEEKLY The end of the stock market’s correction may be near. That’s because I just received an email from a prominent money manager declaring that “buy and hold is dead.” Like the first robin of spring heralding warmer weather around the corner, emails such as this one are a contrarian signal that the tide is about to turn.

  • J.P. Morgan: War Spells Doom for Russian Economy

    Western sanctions are making their mark on Russia's economy, with supposed advantages turning into problems.

  • ICANN says it won't kick Russia off the internet

    On Monday, Ukraine petitioned ICANN to turn off Russia's internet over its invasion. On Thursday, ICANN politely refused.

  • New York Times Roasted for Weird, Weak Fact Check on Joe Biden’s SOTU Speech

    It's way more than "partially true" that plenty of people think the NYT was reaching

  • Skyline on sale? Wall Street hits pause on big-city property bond deals as Russian war in Ukraine rattles markets

    Several property bond deals offering investors a slice of the New York City skyline and exposure to other big cities are put on hold.

  • Biden weighing sanctions on India over Russian military stockpiles

    The Biden administration is weighing whether to impose sanctions against India over its stockpile of and reliance on Russian military equipment as part of the wide-ranging consequences the West is seeking to impose on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Donald Lu, the assistant secretary of State for South Asian affairs, on Thursday told lawmakers in a hearing that the administration is weighing how threatening India's historically close...

  • All Evidence Of Katherine Waterston Seems To Have Vanished From The "Fantastic Beasts" Franchise

    Justice for Tina Goldstein!View Entire Post ›

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Alexander Vindman Calls on U.S. to Cut Oil, Send Drones For Ukraine Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- Alexander Vindman, the former national security official who played a key role in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment, called on the U.S. to ban imports of Russian oil and send drones and other weaponry to support Ukraine’s effort to fight off Russia’s invasion. Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Slams ‘Weak’ NATO, Russia Blocks MediaPut

  • Vladimir Putin made 'terrible mistake' invading Ukraine, University of Missouri prof says

    MU associate professor Stephen Quackenbush said Putin made a mistake in invading Ukraine by unifying NATO and bringing stifling sanctions.

  • Apple Investors Defy Company and Vote for Civil-Rights Audits

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. shareholders approved outside proposals recommending audits of the company’s civil-rights impact and a public report on its use of concealment clauses in employment agreements, marking a rare instance of investors defying the tech giant.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Slams ‘Weak’ NATO, Russia Blocks MediaPutin’s Financial Isolation by W

  • Oil Has Wildest Week on Record With Markets Jolted by War

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil posted its biggest weekly gain on record with prices swinging in a $20 range since Russia invaded Ukraine and sparked fears of a major supply crunch.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Slams ‘Weak’ NATO, Russia Blocks MediaPutin’s Financial Isolation by World’s Powerful Is a Cautionary Tale for Xi JinpingWhite House Weighs Ban on Russian Oil Import